Google offers new features to local search ads

offers from nearby businesses along with ads and allow users to
browse product inventories and menus.
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday it would
introduce the new ad features on both Google Maps and
Google.com.
Google Maps already allows businesses to advertise store
locations based on search keywords. The new feature will show
ads automatically to users along their driving route.
Nearly one-third of all mobile searches on Google are
related to location, Sridhar Ramaswamy, Google's senior-vice
president for ads and commerce, said in a blog post.
