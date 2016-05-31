Russian watchdog again puts off decision on Google fine

MOSCOW May 31 Russia's state competition
watchdog has again postponed a decision on a possible fine on
Alphabet Inc's Google, the agency said on Tuesday.
The watchdog, FAS, had been expected to discuss the fine on
Tuesday after postponing a decision in early May but again put
off the decision following a request from the company, it said
on its Twitter account.
A new date for the discussion will be set in the very near
future, the FAS press service told Reuters.
The regulator ruled last September that Google had broken
the law by requiring pre-installation of certain applications on
mobile devices running on its Android operating system,
following a complaint by Russia's Yandex.
