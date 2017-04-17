UPDATE 2-Google to open up Android to rivals in out-of-court deal with Russia

(Recasts, adds Google and Yandex comments)
MOSCOW, April 17 Alphabet Inc's Google
will open up its popular Android mobile operating system to
rival search engines in Russia as part of a deal to settle a
two-year dispute with Russian competition authorities.
The deal sets a new precedent for the tech giant, which
faces multiple complaints worldwide that it is abusing its
dominant position by imposing restrictions on manufacturers of
Android-based devices in order to protect its share of the
online search market.
Russia's competition watchdog, FAS, ruled in 2015 that
Google was breaking the law by requiring the pre-installation of
applications, including its own search tool, on mobile devices
using Android, following a complaint by Russia's Yandex
.
Google will no longer demand exclusivity of its applications
on Android-based devices in Russia and will not restrict the
pre-installation of rival search engines and other applications,
as part of a deal with FAS, the regulator said on Monday.
It will also develop a tool allowing users to choose a
default search engine on their Android devices.
"Users will be able to change settings at any time and
choose the default search engine which suits their needs," FAS
said.
Google confirmed the deal, saying it met the interests of
all parties. It also said it had reached a commercial agreement
with Yandex that "provides new opportunities for Yandex to
promote its search service within Chrome (internet browser)."
Alexander Shulgin, head of Yandex Russian operations, said
he hoped the agreement will have implications for similar cases
in Europe and elsewhere.
Nasdaq-listed shares in Yandex were up 7.2 percent by 1534
GMT to $24.39 while Google was up 1.2 percent.
The deal is for a term of six years and nine months and was
approved by a Russian court earlier on Monday. Under the terms
of the agreement, Google will still have to pay a total of 439
million roubles ($7.85 million) in fines.
($1 = 55.9411 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jack Stubbs and David
Evans)