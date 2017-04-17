Google reaches out-of-court deal with Russia over Android case

MOSCOW, April 17 Russian anti-monopoly watchdog
FAS and Alphabet Inc's Google have reached an
out-of-court settlement in a case over the Android operating
system, FAS said on Monday.
The deal was approved by a Russian court earlier on Monday,
said FAS deputy head Alexei Dotsenko, adding that it was for a
term of six years and nine months.
FAS ruled in 2015 that Google was abusing its dominance by
requiring the pre-installation of certain applications on mobile
devices using Android, following a complaint by Russia's Yandex
.
($1 = 56.0700 roubles)
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Maria Tsvetkova;
Editing by Jack Stubbs)