Google Fiber's video subscriber growth surges 79 pct in 2015

March 3 Alphabet Inc's much-talked
about high-speed internet service, Google Fiber, had 53,000
video subscribers as of December end, up 79 percent from a year
earlier, brokerage MoffettNathanson said, citing numbers from
the U.S. Copyright Office.
Google has been expanding the service, which promises
Internet speeds of up to 1,000 megabits per second, in several
cities in the United States.
"If there is a surprise here, it is perhaps that the growth
rate isn't higher," MoffettNathanson said.
"After all, there has been a steady stream of new cities
announced, and they've now been at it for a long time in at
least a handful of markets."
The service is currently available in Atlanta, Austin,
Charlotte, Kansas City, Nashville, Salt Lake City, San Antonio
Provo, Utah, and Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina, according to
the Google Fiber website.
Alphabet, formerly Google, said in December it would
consider bringing the Fiber internet service to Los Angeles and
Chicago.
