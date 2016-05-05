Google, Honeywell agree to resolve Nest Labs patent dispute

BRIEF-Colonial Coal International announces non-brokered private placement
* Colonial Coal International Corp. announces non-brokered private placement
May 5 Alphabet Inc's Google and climate control systems maker Honeywell International Inc have reached an agreement to resolve patents disputes related to Alphabet's Nest Labs, a maker of Internet-connected thermostats.
The companies said on Thursday that they had reached a long-term patent cross-license agreement.
The statement did not disclose financial and other details of the agreement. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
* No viewers will lose access to any of Gray's Television stations on Dish's platform
Jan 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.