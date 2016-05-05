Google, Honeywell agree to resolve Nest Labs patent dispute

May 5 Alphabet Inc's Google and climate control systems maker Honeywell International Inc have reached an agreement to resolve patents disputes related to Alphabet's Nest Labs, a maker of Internet-connected thermostats.

The companies said on Thursday that they had reached a long-term patent cross-license agreement.

The statement did not disclose financial and other details of the agreement. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)