中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 04:39 BJT

Google, Honeywell agree to resolve Nest Labs patent dispute

May 5 Alphabet Inc's Google and climate control systems maker Honeywell International Inc have reached an agreement to resolve patents disputes related to Alphabet's Nest Labs, a maker of Internet-connected thermostats.

The companies said on Thursday that they had reached a long-term patent cross-license agreement.

The statement did not disclose financial and other details of the agreement. (Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

