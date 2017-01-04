U.S. Labor department sues Google for compensation data

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 4 The U.S. Department of Labor said on Wednesday it filed a lawsuit against Alphabet Inc's Google unit seeking access to the company's compensation data and documents as part of a routine compliance evaluation.
The Office of Federal Contract Compliance Programs (OFCCP) said it had sought the data about the company's equal opportunity program in September 2015. The company failed to submit despite many opportunities, the OFCCP said.
As a federal contractor, Google must agree to permit the federal government to inspect and copy records and information relevant to its compliance with the equal employment laws administered by OFCCP.
The company has provided hundreds of thousands of records over the last year to comply with the OFCCP's current audit, a Google spokesperson told Reuters.
"However, the handful of OFCCP requests that are the subject of the complaint are overbroad in scope, or reveal confidential data, and we've made this clear to the OFCCP, to no avail," the spokesperson said.
The OFCCP said it would ask the court to cancel all of Google's current government contracts and to debar the company from entering into future contracts if it failed to comply. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
SAN FRANCISCO, May 24 Infosys Ltd, the India-based computer services giant, on Wednesday touted its new strategy to hire and train 10,000 American workers over the next two years at the company's annual leadership meeting in San Francisco.
DUBAI, May 25 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.