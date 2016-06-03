Alphabet Inc unit Nest's CEO to step down

June 3 Alphabet Inc unit Nest, which makes smart thermostats, said Chief Executive Tony Fadell would step down.

Search giant Google bought Nest in 2014 for $3.2 billion, aiming to lead the way on how household devices link to each other and to electricity grids.

Marwan Fawaz will replace Fadell, the company said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1r5SIvV) (Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)