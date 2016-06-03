UPDATE 2-CEO of Alphabet Inc's Nest unit steps down

(Adds background, detail on Dropcam, new quotes from Fadell)
June 3 Tony Fadell, a well-known Silicon Valley
executive who was once expected to play a central role in
Alphabet Inc's hardware efforts, has stepped down as
chief executive of the search giant's Nest unit, the company
said.
Fadell will remain an adviser to Alphabet and Google
co-founder Larry Page. He will be replaced at Nest, which makes
smart thermostats and smoke detectors, by Marwan Fawaz, who had
prior stints at Motorola Mobility and Charter Communications Inc
.
Google bought Nest in 2014 for $3.2 billion, one of the
company's largest acquisitions ever.
In a blog post announcing his departure, Fadell said Nest's
revenue is growing 50 percent a year and boasted that "the
connected home went mainstream because of Nest."
"We've created a hardware + software + services ecosystem,
which is still in the early growth stage and will continue to
evolve to move further into the mainstream over the coming
years," Fadell wrote. (bit.ly/1r5SIvV)
Fadell started Nest in 2011 after a high-profile run at
Apple Inc, where he was an important player in the
development of the iPod and the iPhone. Top-tier venture capital
investors including Kleiner Perkins Caufield and Byers and
Google Ventures backed Nest, which set out to build a smart
thermostat and related products.
But Fadell and Nest have had a bumpy ride under Alphabet.
Nest had to recall a smoke detector in 2014 for a software
defect that caused a safety risk, and critics said it was slow
to roll out new products.
The $555 million acquisition of webcam startup Dropcam did
not go well, with Fadell openly criticizing the quality of the
team in a news report earlier this year in the trade publication
The Information. The story aired numerous complaints about
Fadell's allegedly abrasive leadership.
Dropcam co-founder Greg Duffy responded with a blistering
blog post in which he accused Fadell of "blatant scapegoating"
and said he regretted selling the company. Duffy also said there
had been a huge exodus of employees from Nest.
Fadell said in his blog that he had been planning to leave
since late last year. He did not say what he intended to do
next, though he recently unveiled a new company, Actev Motors,
that makes a smart go-cart for kids.
In a statement Friday, Page called Fadell a "true visionary"
and praised his accomplishments at Nest.
(Reporting by Narottam Medhora in Bengaluru; Writing by
Jonathan Weber; Editing by Maju Samuel and Cynthia Osterman)