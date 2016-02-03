版本:
Google's search business chief Amit Singhal to leave

Feb 3 Amit Singhal, the senior vice president of Google's Internet search business at Alphabet Inc, said he would leave at the end of the month after 15 years with the company.

John Giannandrea, the vice president of Google's artificial intelligence efforts, would replace Singhal, Re/code reported on Tuesday.

Singhal will leave Google on Feb. 26, he said in a blog post. (bit.ly/1PV3rVp) (Reporting by Sai Sachin R in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

