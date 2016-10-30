RPT-Google tries new approach with voice on Pixel phone

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no changes to text)
By Julia Love
Oct 28 About six months ago, people working on
hardware and the voice-activated Google Assistant for the Pixel
phone started sitting next to each other at the company's
Mountain View, California headquarters, hammering out minute
details of its first phone.
The new seating arrangement illustrated a much larger shift
underway at Alphabet Inc's Google, which crashed Apple
Inc's smartphone revolution eight years ago by giving
away its Android software and letting handset makers do the
rest.
Google software now runs on 85 percent of the world's
smartphones, but as voice control threatens to replace touch as
the primary means of using a hand-held device, the company is
experimenting with a different approach - more akin to Apple's
tight integration of hardware and software.
The Pixel's hardware and Assistant teams gather for happy
hour every Friday and have already received a prototype for the
camera on next year's phone, said Brian Rakowski, vice president
of product for Google's Android operating system.
Their ambition: to make the company's voice-powered digital
assistant better than rivals such as Apple's Siri and Microsoft
Corp's Cortana.
"We really wanted the Assistant on the phone to feel like a
natural extension of the ways you ask Google for information,"
Rakowski said in an interview.
LEAF FROM APPLE'S BOOK
The fusion of hardware and software is key to that goal.
Certain specifications are crucial for a high-performing
assistant, such as a well-placed microphone and a powerful
processor to crunch reams of data.
Creating an app isn't enough; that requires a few clicks for
users to get to it.
The hardware and software teams worked closely on details
such as the graphics that appear when users call up the
assistant, settling on a flurry of colorful dots, which Rakowski
called a "whimsical touch to give a little bit of life to the
home button."
The Assistant is always at the ready on the Pixel phone and
can be summoned by pressing the home button or saying the words
"OK Google."
By integrating the Assistant into the Pixel, Google "doesn't
have to do negotiations with another handset maker - they can
make it as tight as they want," said Charles Jolley, chief
executive of Ozlo, which offers a digital assistant by the same
name.
To make sure users get the best possible experience, the
Assistant will live only on Google products such as the Pixel,
at least for now.
In the long term, however, it is unclear whether Google will
keep it that way, or return to its original phone strategy and
try to push the product out to the millions of smartphones
running on other manufacturers' Android phones, at the risk of
offering a slightly lower-quality experience.
Rakowski said making sure the Assistant works well on other
phones would require a close level of integration with handset
makers, beyond the typical work that happens on the Android
operating system.
"We want all these features of the Assistant to work well
and work quickly and be nicely integrated so it gives the right
idea of what the Assistant can do," he said "We don't want it to
feel limited or bolted on in any way."
He admits it could be challenging to execute the Assistant
on some current Android phones.
"You can't do some of the always-on 'OK Google' detection on
some phones because they don't include the right hardware to do
that," he said. "In some cases, the microphone is not in a great
position."
SAMSUNG GOING IT ALONE?
Whatever Google decides, there are already some signs that
its Assistant may not be welcome on all Android phones.
Samsung Electronics Co, the world's top selling
smartphone maker and the leading Android manufacturer, recently
acquired Viv Labs, an artificial intelligence startup founded by
the creators of Siri, and plans to weave the assistant into its
phones.
Having already ceded their operating systems to Google,
Android manufacturers may be reluctant to delegate the digital
assistant as well, people in the industry said.
"If we get to the point where the face of the brand is the
assistant itself, that is totally a differentiator," said Babak
Hodjat, co-founder of artificial intelligence company Sentient.
"They will be relegated to just pushing hardware."
Google is coy about its plans. "Over time, we want to bring
the Assistant to as many people as possible," Steve Cheng,
product management director for the Assistant, said in an
interview, without giving details.
Analysts expect that eventually Google will try to make
money by taking a share of transactions brokered by the
Assistant - such as when a user buys flowers from a store the
Assistant just located.
Google Chief Executive Sundar Pichai appeared to hint at
that possibility during the company's earnings call on Thursday.
"The Assistant team talked about conversational actions as a
way by which we can integrate third parties into the voice
experience," he said.
But he did make clear, whether on its own or others'
hardware, the shift from touch to voice-controlled assistants
presents a prime opportunity for Google.
"As we went from desktops to mobile, it's not like one
replaced the other... It expanded the pie," he said. "I approach
this the same way."
(Reporting by Julia Love; Editing by Bill Rigby)