Alphabet's Project Fi exiting invite-only mode

March 7 People across the United States
interested in Alphabet Inc's wireless service, Project
Fi, need not wait for an invite to sign up, starting Monday.
The company is exiting the wireless service's
invitation-only mode, according to a post on the Android blog.
(bit.ly/1OXOb2Y)
Project Fi was introduced in April in collaboration with
telecom providers Sprint Corp and T-Mobile U.S. Inc
.
The service aims to connect users to the fastest available
network at a certain location, which could be a Wi-Fi network or
data connections offered by one of the partners.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)