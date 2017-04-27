Google parent Alphabet's revenue rises 22.2 percent

April 27 Google parent Alphabet Inc
reported a 22.2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by a
surge in advertising on mobiles and its popular YouTube video
service.
Alphabet's net income rose to $5.43 billion, or $7.73 per
Class A and B share and Class C capital stock, in the first
quarter ended March 31 from $4.21 billion, or $6.02 per share, a
year earlier. [bit.ly/2qbMJGY
]
The company's consolidated revenue rose to $24.75 billion
from $20.26 billion.
Google is locked in a battle with social media giant
Facebook Inc in the fast-growing mobile advertising
market.
(Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)