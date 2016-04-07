Google expanding self-driving vehicle testing to Phoenix, Arizona

| April 7
April 7 Alphabet Inc is expanding its
testing of self-driving cars to the Phoenix, Arizona metro area,
the company said on Thursday, making it the fourth U.S. city to
serve as a proving ground for the autonomous vehicles.
The company's Google unit has conducted driverless vehicle
testing for six years in Mountain View, California, where it is
based, and expanded testing to Austin, Texas last summer. In
February, Kirkland, Washington, which is home to significant wet
weather, was added as a testing site.
Major automakers, and technology companies led by Google,
are racing to develop and sell vehicles that can drive
themselves, but they have complained that safety rules are
impeding testing and ultimate deployment of such vehicles.
Most of Google's 1.5 million miles of autonomous vehicle
testing has taken place in California. But it has publicly
sparred with the state since December when California proposed
rules requiring a steering wheel, brake pedals and a licensed
driver in all robot test vehicles on the road.
"Arizona is known as a place where research and development
is welcome, innovation can thrive, and companies can set up
roots," said Jennifer Haroon, head of business operations for
the Google Self-Driving Car project. "The Phoenix area has
distinct desert conditions, which will help us better understand
how our sensors and cars handle extreme temperatures and dust in
the air."
Google said its test drivers recently began driving four
Lexus RX450h SUVs around the Phoenix area to create a detailed
map of streets, lane markers, traffic signals and curb heights.
A Google self-driving car struck a municipal bus in Mountain
View in a minor crash on Feb. 14. Google has said it bears "some
responsibility" for the incident, the first crash that appears
to be fault of the self-driving vehicle. The company said it
made changes to its software after the crash to avoid future
incidents.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in
January it is working on new guidance on self-driving vehicles
to states and automakers that they hope to release by July.
NHTSA will hold the first of two public hearings on the planned
self-driving guidance on Friday in Washington.
In February, NHTSA said the artificial intelligence system
piloting a self-driving Google car could be considered the
driver under federal law, a major step toward winning approval
for autonomous vehicles on the roads.
(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Tom Brown)