YouTube planning online TV service - Bloomberg

BRIEF-CME Group says cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps on Jan 12
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
May 4 Alphabet Inc's YouTube is working on a paid subscription service called Unplugged that would offer customers a bundle of cable TV channels streamed over the Internet, Bloomberg reported.
The project is slated to debut as soon as 2017, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the plan. (bloom.bg/1NWzyDn)
YouTube has discussed these plans with most media companies, including Comcast Corp's NBCUniversal, Viacom Inc , Twenty-First Century Fox Inc and CBS Corp , but have yet to secure any rights, according to Bloomberg.
Alphabet, Comcast, CBS, Twenty-First Century Fox and Viacom could not immediately be reached for comment.
YouTube already offers a $9.99-a-month subscription service called YouTube Red in the United States that allows viewers to watch videos without interruption from advertisements. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* cleared 1 trillion in Mexican Peso interest rate swaps in a single day on January 12, 2017
* Hudbay announces 2017 production and cost guidance and management appointment
* River road asset management llc reports 7.6 percent passive stake in fidelity national financial inc as of december 31, 2016 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2jw57cK Further company coverage: