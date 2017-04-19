Alphabet's Verily unit launches study to track health data

April 19 Verily, Alphabet Inc's life
sciences business, said it was launching a four-year study with
about 10,000 participants to understand how people transition
from being healthy to becoming sick, and to identify additional
risk factors for diseases.
Verily is partnering with Duke University and Stanford
Medicine in the United States to enroll participants from
varying backgrounds at sites in California and North Carolina
within the next few months.
The study is the first initiative of Project Baseline, a
broader effort to develop a reference, or a "baseline", for what
"health" refers to.
The study will collect data, as well as biological samples
such as blood and saliva.
The sites will gather data from participants through repeat
clinical visits, a wristwatch that monitors heart rate and
activity levels, as well as participation in surveys and polls.
"The Project Baseline study has the opportunity to
significantly influence our current body of knowledge by better
understanding the indicators of wellness," Nancy Brown, chief
executive officer of the American Heart Association, said in a
statement.
"The outcome of this study could inspire a new generation of
tools that are geared towards disease prevention versus just
diagnosis and treatment," she added.
Beyond this initial study, the project will also test and
develop new tools and technologies to access and organize health
information.
In September, pharmaceutical company Sanofi SA and
Verily unveiled a $500 million investment in a joint venture
which combined devices with services to improve diabetes care,
an example of growing ties between the pharmaceutical and
technology sectors.
Verily also has several other medical projects in the works,
including the development of a smart contact lens in partnership
with Swiss drugmaker Novartis AG that has an embedded
glucose sensor to help monitor diabetes.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)