Google creates virtual reality arm, names key exec to run it - Re/code

Jan 12 Alphabet Inc's Google has created a virtual reality (VR) computing division and moved Clay Bavor, the executive running its product management team, to run the new arm, Re/code reported citing people familiar with the matter.

Bavor, vice president of product management, oversaw some of Google's key apps, including Gmail, Drive and Google Docs, which will now be taken over by Senior Vice President Diane Greene, Re/code said. (on.recode.net/1OpiznV)

Re/code said a Google spokesperson confirmed the changes but didn't comment further.

Reuters could not immediately reach Google for comment outside regular business hours.

Google has been flirting with virtual reality but never quite fully dived into it until now. In May last year, the company announced a partnership with action-camera maker GoPro to enable 360 degree view in virtual reality, using a new technology that Google had developed.

Later, the company said in November its video-sharing site YouTube supported virtual reality video. Viewers could view VR video using a cellphone and Google Cardboard viewer.

Oculus, the virtual reality company Facebook bought in 2014, has started accepting pre-orders for its much-awaited virtual reality headset, Rift, which will ship in Q1. (Reporting by Sneha Teresa Johny in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)