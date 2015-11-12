YouTube bolsters new music app by adding video catalog

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 12 YouTube's new
music-streaming service aims to use the site's massive video
collection to bury the competition with content.
Alphabet Inc launched the YouTube Music Mobile App
on Wednesday, less than a month after rolling out YouTube Red, a
$9.99 per month service that provides ads-free access to all
YouTube services.
The move pits the digital video library against established
streaming services in a battle YouTube executives say they are
in position to win.
Spotify leads the market with approximately 20 million paid
subscribers as of June, followed by Apple Music, which debuted
in June and reported 6.5 million paid subscribers in October.
The YouTube app is free for all users but only YouTube Red
accounts can access its full range of options.
Red users can turn data-sapping music videos into audio-only
streams and listen to audio of all videos while multitasking on
devices with the background mode function. They can also
download songs to an in-app playlist that runs on or offline.
With or without Red, customers can see stations personalized
according to songs, genres, artists and titles. They can find an
artist's complete album collection and see related items ranging
from live performances to amateur covers.
YouTube artists also get a piece of the deal through a
percentage of YouTube Red subscriptions. YouTube did not provide
details but said the majority of revenue is paid to partners.
To avoid siphoning users from Google's music-streaming store
Play, users with subscriptions to either YouTube Red or Google
Play can access either site.
T. Jay Fowler, YouTube's head of music products and creator
of Beats-owned MOG music streaming service, said a beta
streaming service launched last year lead to an improved Red
model and a plan to use content to drive deeper engagement.
"With this beta already in progress the data was there that
showed there was an appetite for something different," he said.
Unique amateur videos and a new virtual reality video format
could give YouTube an advantage but all the bells and whistles
may be too much for average users, said Cortney Harding, a
consultant who links startups to the music industry.
"I think it's going to be tricky because the music app is
separate from YouTube Red, plus they have other separate apps,"
Harding said. "If I'm a casual user I'm going to find that
confusing."
(Reporting by Deborah M. Todd; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)