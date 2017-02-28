YouTube unveils $35-a-month live TV service

BRIEF-Bunge increase in regular quarterly common share cash dividend
* Bunge Ltd says quarterly cash dividend of $1.21875per share on its 4.875% cumulative convertible perpetual preference shares
LOS ANGELES Feb 28 Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a live TV service in the next few months that offers the four major U.S. broadcast networks plus cable channels, YouTube Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki said on Tuesday.
The service, called YouTube TV, will cost $35 a month for six accounts, Wojcicki told reporters at an event at YouTube's production space in Los Angeles.
(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Julia Love in San Francisco)
NEW YORK, May 24 French bank BNP Paribas on Wednesday agreed to pay $350 million to New York’s banking watchdog to resolve a probe of misconduct in its foreign exchange business, which the regulator said enhanced the bank's profits at customers' expense.
SAO PAULO, May 24 Shares in Brazil's Alpargatas SA, the maker of Havaianas flip flops, gained on Wednesday, bolstered by reports from Reuters and elsewhere it was among assets that scandal-hit parent company J&F Investimentos SA had considered selling.