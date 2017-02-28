版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 1日 星期三 05:05 BJT

YouTube unveils $35-a-month live TV service

LOS ANGELES Feb 28 Alphabet Inc's YouTube will launch a live TV service in the next few months that offers the four major U.S. broadcast networks plus cable channels, YouTube Chief Executive Susan Wojcicki said on Tuesday.

The service, called YouTube TV, will cost $35 a month for six accounts, Wojcicki told reporters at an event at YouTube's production space in Los Angeles.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine in Los Angeles and Julia Love in San Francisco)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐