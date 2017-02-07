YouTube stars can live stream from mobile, make money from fans

Feb 7 Alphabet Inc's YouTube said it
was rolling out live streaming from mobile devices for users
with more than 10,000 subscribers, adding a feature that will
help them make money, as it takes on Facebook Live.
YouTube said in a blog post on Tuesday it would roll out the
feature to other contributors soon. (bit.ly/22KeLVl)
YouTube also launched Super Chat, allowing users to
highlight their messages for a fee. "Super Chat is like paying
for that front-row seat in the digital age," YouTube said.
Any fan watching a live stream would be able to purchase
chat messages that are highlighted in bright colors and stay
pinned to the top of the chat window for up to five hours.
Live video is becoming a highly competitive feature on
social platforms, with companies competing to stream major
sports events and exclusive videos from high-profile events such
as the Oscar and Grammy awards shows.
While YouTube started supporting live streaming on its
website since 2011, Facebook Live, which offers streaming video
in real time, was launched in 2015.
Twitter started allowing live broadcasts from its mobile app
last year.
The live videos will have all the same features as regular
YouTube videos as they can be searched for, found via
recommendations or playlists, and protected from unauthorized
use, YouTube said.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by
Shounak Dasgupta)