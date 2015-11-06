CORRECTED-YouTube to support virtual reality video on its app

(Corrects to say Iorio is experimenting with creating films for
By Deborah M. Todd
SAN FRANCISCO Nov 5 YouTube announced two new
features Thursday for its Android app that expand the video
site's use of virtual reality, giving the new technology its
biggest platform yet.
The app now supports VR video - a format that gives viewers
what the company says are more realistic 360-degree perspectives
of films.
To view it, a user would call up a virtual reality video on
the YouTube app, click a button on the video for VR mode, and
place the phone in Alphabet Inc's "Cardboard" device, a handheld
gadget made from the standard box material that creates a VR
viewing experience.
Makers of virtual reality content can upload VR videos
compatible with the Cardboard viewer directly to YouTube.
YouTube said there are about a dozen VR videos, including one
stemming from the "Hunger Games" movies.
YouTube also announced that viewers can see its vast library
of videos with a more limited virtual reality experience, also
using Cardboard. YouTube said that the videos will resemble what
a viewer would see on an IMAX theater screen.
Neil Schneider, executive director of VR trade organization
Immersive Technology Alliance, noted that YouTube introduced 3D
video in 2009 and was also an early adopter of high-definition
video.
"It's not surprising they would take the angle of adding
virtual reality," he said.
Schneider said the public can expect to see an explosion of
high quality content, but said amateur content might be more
difficult to come by because the gear to create VR content is
typically expensive.
But Jay Iorio, a member of the Institute of Electrical and
Electronics Engineers who is experimenting with creating films
for Cardboard and Facebook's Oculus Rift virtual reality
headset, said he would not be surprised to see VR recording
capabilities on smartphones.
"The equipment I have right now, people will probably have
on their phones in a couple years," he said.
Oculus Rift is scheduled for release next near and is
expected to cost between $300 to $350. Cardboard costs between
$5 and $50.
The YouTube app with the updated Cardboard technology is
currently only available for Android phones but an iOS version
is set to be released "soon," according to YouTube.
