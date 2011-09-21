UPDATE 1-Alpha Natural Resources cuts 2011 shipments forecast

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Sees FY shipments of 102.5-109.5 million tons, down from 104-112 million tons
* Says hurt by lower metallurgical coal export to Asia (Follows alerts)
Sept 21 Coal Miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc cut its full-year shipments forecast hurt by lower metallurgical coal export to Asia and lower-than-expected output from certain mines.
Th Abingdon, Virginia-based company now expects full year shipments of 102.5-109.5 million tons, down from its previous range of 104-112 million tons.
The shipments outlook is further affected by a force majeure notice from an export metallurgical customer, the mining company said in a statement.
Alpha Natural shares closed at $26.92 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Vaishnavi Bala in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya Kurane)
* Funds to be used for MoneyGram acquisition, boost investments (Adds sourcing, details, context)
MELBOURNE, Feb 9 BHP Billiton on Thursday approved its $2.2 billion share of investment for the second phase of the Mad Dog oilfield in the Gulf of Mexico, as expected.