UPDATE 2-Coal co to pay $200 mln over mine disaster - report

Dec 6 Alpha Natural Resources' shares fell nearly 2 percent after a report that the coal company had agreed to pay $200 million to resolve a range of civil and criminal charges linked to last year's West Virginia mine accident in which 29 men died.

The April 2010 accident at the Upper Big Branch mine, then owned by Massey Energy, was the worst U.S. mining disaster in four decades.

A company spokesman did not immediately respond to Reuters' request to confirm or deny the report.

Shares of Alpha, which has since acquired Massey Energy, were down 1.8 percent at $24.72 in early trading.

Alpha acquired Massey on June 1 in a deal worth $7 billion, creating the second-biggest U.S. coal producer, with about 150 mines and 40 preparation plants. Part of its purchase price was to assume liabilities.

The Wall Street Journal, citing several people familiar with the settlement, said the settlement would resolve record civil fines that the federal Mine Safety and Health Administration were expected to issue to Alpha later on Tuesday.

MSHA is expected to issue about 360 safety citations, the Journal said. A spokeswoman for the agency had no immediate comment.

Another report, in the Charleston, West Virginia, Gazette, said that unlike a previous government deal with Massey, the latest agreement did not resolve any potential criminal violations by any officers or agents of the coal company.