UPDATE 5-Coal miner Alpha's profit misses; stock drops

By Steve James

NEW YORK, Aug 4 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc's ANR.N second-quarter operating profit missed Wall Street expectations on higher-than-expected costs and its stock slumped along with shares of most U.S. coal companies as the wider market dropped sharply.

Including costs for its $7 billion acquisition of Massey Energy, the company reported a second-quarter net loss.

The earnings miss was the fourth by a major U.S. coal company this season, following Arch Coal ACI.N, Consol Energy (CNX.N) and Walter Energy WLT.N.

In afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Alpha shares were down 15.5 percent at $33.84. Walter plummeted 27 percent to $80.40, Arch fell 10 percent to $21.29 and Consol was 12.6 percent lower at $43.26. The Dow Jones Industrial average .DJI fell 3.16 percent.

Analyst Jeremy Sussman of Brean Murray Carret & Co said a common theme in coal company misses was rising mining costs, such as fuel, power, labor, steel and transport. "Costs are coming in higher than we all expected across the board."

Alpha, for example, reported total costs and expenses during the second quarter, including Massey legacy costs, were $1.6 billion compared with $947 million for Alpha stand-alone in the 2010 quarter. Adjusted cost of coal sales in the eastern U.S. averaged $70.84 per ton, a big increase from $60.38 for Alpha stand-alone in the second quarter last year.

On a conference call with analysts, Chief Executive Officer Kevin Crutchfield acknowledged the issue and said: "Certainly the hope there is that we can surprise on the downside."

Alpha's net loss was $56.4 million, or 36 cents per share, compared with a year-earlier profit of $38.8 million, or 33 cents per share. Excluding items, income from continuing operations was 96 cents per share, missing analysts' average estimate of $1.08, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Among the excluded items were $254.4 million of pretax merger-related expenses and charges for costs of the investigation of last year's accident at Massey's Upper Big Branch that killed 29 miners.

Second-quarter revenue rose 59 percent to $1.59 billion, boosted by Massey's mines and higher prices for steelmaking coal following floods that disrupted production in Australia.

Analysts generally viewed Alpha's earnings miss as a one-time aberration. They pointed to Alpha's positive outlook that the company expects to benefit from strong export demand, especially in Asian markets, for both steelmaking coal and steam, or thermal, coal used in electricity generation.

"Operationally, the results were mostly in line, with the miss more on corporate-level costs and a generally messy quarter with only one month contribution from legacy Massey," said Meredith Bandy of BMO Capital Markets.

"Relative to expectations, we can't complain," Brean Murray's Sussman said, noting earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization exceeded estimates due to stronger-than-expected prices for metallurgical coal.

In addition, he said Alpha raised expectations for savings from the Massey deal, began repurchasing shares, and issued a "more than reasonable" 2012 production outlook.

"Yes, costs are higher than we'd like to see ... but the reality is many investors were concerned that Massey was an unfixable sinking ship, and that is clearly not the case."

During the second quarter, Alpha sold 23 million tons of coal, up from 20.2 million tons a year earlier. Metallurgical coal shipments increased 34 percent.

Abingdon, Virginia-based Alpha said it expected to ship between 104 million and 112 million tons of coal this year and 120 million to 132 million tons in 2012.

Shipments and prices of metallurgical coal were strong in the second quarter, said CEO Crutchfield. Besides strong exports of steelmaking coal, the export market for thermal coal "continues to demonstrate consistent demand growth, driven primarily by emerging economies in Asia," he said.

"Although U.S. thermal coal exports to Asia have been limited historically, they increased nearly threefold to 4 million tons in the first four months of 2011."

Europe imported more than 5 million tons of U.S. coal in the first four months of the year, from less than 2 million tons a year earlier, Crutchfield said.

He also said that having fully reviewed legacy Massey operations and contracts, "we are now comfortable increasing our synergy (savings) target to an annual run-rate of $220 million to $260 million by mid-2013."

During the second quarter, Alpha bought back about $21 million of common stock and "will continue to seek attractive opportunities to repurchase shares," Crutchfield said.

(Reporting by Matt Daily and Steve James; editing by Derek Caney, John Wallace, Lisa Von Ahn and Phil Berlowitz)