UPDATE 4-Coal miner Alpha's profit beats, stock soars

* Q3 adj profit 35 cents/shr vs Street view 4 cents/shr

* Revenue up to $2.3 bln on Massey merger, higher prices

* Sees global demand growth for met and steam coal

* Stock up more than 10 percent (Updates with CEO comments, stock movement)

By Steve James

Nov 3 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources' ANR.N third-quarter profit smashed Wall Street estimates as revenue more than doubled on higher steel-making coal prices and the addition of mines it acquired from Massey Energy.

The earnings beat, plus an increase in Alpha's 2012 metallurgical (met) and Western U.S. steam coal shipment targets, sent the company's stock soaring 10.7 percent to $26.50 on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday.

"Despite predictions in the financial markets that the sky was falling in August and September ... we have not seen any real change in worldwide demand for either met (coking) coal or thermal (steam) coal," Chief Executive Officer Kevin Crutchfield told Wall Street analysts.

"On the contrary, China has continued to ramp its steel production, and China set a new record for its coal imports in September," he said on a conference call.

Crutchfield said India's metallurgical coal imports are growing, "and given the lack of indigenous supply, we believe that Indian imports will continue to grow over the long-term."

He said the global benchmark price for metallurgical coal had moderated from recent record highs, but the current $285 per metric ton for high-quality met coal remains one of the strongest prices in history.

"We anticipate that the market will remain constructive for the foreseeable future given the structural scarcity of high-quality metallurgical coal around the globe."

For thermal coal, which is used in power generation, Crutchfield said worldwide consumption was also growing and global demand was projected to increase from 7.5 billion tons in 2011 to almost 9 billion tons by 2025.

"We clearly believe there is an attractive long-term opportunity to participate in the seaborne thermal coal market," he said, adding that Alpha's export capacity of 25 million to 30 million tons gave the company an advantage over other U.S. coal producers.

He said some of Alpha's Eastern U.S. surface mines have recently had production shortfalls, but "we expect to see improved productivity in the fourth quarter."

Third-quarter net income rose to $66.4 million, or 29 cents per share, from $31.9 million, or 27 cents per share, a year earlier, the Abingdon, Virginia-based company said.

Excluding costs from the $7 billion Massey acquisition, adjusted earnings were 35 cents per share. On that basis, they easily beat the analysts' average estimate of 4 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue more than doubled to $2.3 billion. Coal revenue rose to $2 billion from $900 million, and the average realized price per ton for metallurgical coal, which is used in steelmaking, increased 38 percent.

Alpha raised its metallurgical coal shipment target for 2012 to a range of 23.5 million to 26.5 million tons from 23 million to 26 million tons. It also increased its Western steam coal shipments estimate to a range of 49 million to 53 million tons next year, from 48 million to 52 million tons.

But it lowered its Eastern steam target for 2012 from 49 million to 54 million tons, to 46 million to 52 million tons.

Analyst Michael Dudas, of Sterne Agee, said despite the lower Eastern steam shipment goal, he was pleased with the emphasis on metallurgical coal.

"We suspect reduced Eastern shipments guidance reflects Alpha's decision to throttle back higher cost legacy Central Appalachian steam coal mines," he wrote in a research note.

"We are pleased with the product shift from Eastern steam to met coal markets," Dudas said.

Analyst Meredith Bandy, of BMO Capital Markets, reiterated her "outperform" rating for Alpha "based on continued progress in the Massey integration with possible upside to costs and synergies targets, including upside to met coal production." (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore and Steve James in New York; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and Maureen Bavdek)