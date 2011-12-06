UPDATE 3-Coal co Alpha to pay $200 mln over mine disaster

* Alpha to pay $209 million in settlements
* Settlement includes $46.5 mln to families of dead
* Alpha stock drops almost 4 percent
Dec 6 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources said on Tuesday it has agreed to pay more than $200
million to resolve civil and criminal charges linked to last
year's West Virginia mine accident, in which 29 men died.
Shares in the company, which acquired the mine's owner,
Massey Energy, this year, fell 3.6 percent to $24.27 in morning
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
Alpha said in a statement that it entered into agreements
with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of
West Virginia and the United States Department of Justice, as
well as a comprehensive settlement with the federal Mine Safety
and Health Administration (MSHA).
The agreement does not resolve any individual
responsibilities related to the April 5, 2010 Upper Big Branch
Mine explosion but leaves open the possibility of criminal
charges against former Massey Energy executives. The mine was
owned at the time by Massey.
Alpha has since acquired Massey in a $7 billion deal that
included assumption of liabilities for the accident -- the
worst U.S. mining disaster in four decades.
Under the terms of the agreement, Alpha said it agreed to
invest $80 million over the next two years in added safety
measures at legacy Massey mines and Alpha mines.
It will establish a $48 million trust to fund research and
development projects designed to improve mine health and safety
and pay $46.5 million to families of the dead miners and two
other individuals affected by the explosion. It said $16.5
million of that sum has already been paid in settlements and
anticipated settlements.
Alpha also agreed to pay $34.8 million to settle
outstanding safety citations, violations, and orders related to
MSHA's investigation into the explosion.
MSHA's official investigation of the accident was to be
released later on Tuesday.