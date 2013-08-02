Alpha Natural adjusted loss widens as prices fall

Aug 2 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported a wider adjusted loss for the second quarter on Friday as prices slid in a tough market.

Alpha's net loss narrowed to $185.7 million, or 84 cents a share, from $2.23 billion, $10.14 a share, a year earlier, when the company took about $2.5 billion in impairment and restructuring charges.

Excluding those charges and other items, the adjusted loss widened to $129.2 million, or 59 cents a share, from $72.3 million, or 33 cents a share. Revenue fell to $1.34 billion from $1.85 billion.