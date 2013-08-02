Alpha Natural adjusted loss widens as prices fall

Uber's communication head Rachel Whetstone to depart
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
Aug 2 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported a wider adjusted loss for the second quarter on Friday as prices slid in a tough market.
Alpha's net loss narrowed to $185.7 million, or 84 cents a share, from $2.23 billion, $10.14 a share, a year earlier, when the company took about $2.5 billion in impairment and restructuring charges.
Excluding those charges and other items, the adjusted loss widened to $129.2 million, or 59 cents a share, from $72.3 million, or 33 cents a share. Revenue fell to $1.34 billion from $1.85 billion.
April 11 Ride services company Uber Technologies Inc said on Tuesday its head of communications, Rachel Whetstone, will leave the company.
MEXICO CITY, April 11 Members of Mexico's association of brokerages last week asked officials from the country's stock exchange to look into a recent surge in the stock price of banking and retail company Elektra, according to three members of the group.
MANILA, April 12 Whoever is picked as the next Philippine central bank governor, it will be President Rodrigo Duterte's second choice.