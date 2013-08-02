UPDATE 2-Alpha Natural adjusted loss widens as prices fall

Aug 2 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported a wider second-quarter loss before special items on Friday as prices slid in a tough market.

Shares of Alpha fell 5.1 percent to $5.16 in trading before the market opened.

The company said the "adverse geological conditions" that prompted it to suspend production at its Cumberland underground thermal coal mine in July might mean higher unit costs in 2013.

Alpha, which is working to fix part of the roof at the Pennsylvania mine, said it expected the Eastern segment's cost of sales to be between $72 and $76 per short ton in 2013, excluding some merger-related and regulatory expenses. It had previously forecast costs at $69 to $73.

The company also has mines in Virginia, West Virginia, Kentucky and Wyoming. It sells both metallurgical coal, used to make steel, and thermal coal, typically used to produce electricity.

Both businesses have been under pressure in recent quarters. A weak global steel market has weighed on metallurgical coal prices, while relatively inexpensive natural gas has hit demand for thermal coal.

"The global market for seaborne metallurgical coal remains oversupplied, further pressuring margins," Alpha said in its release. "The market for export steam coal in the Atlantic basin is currently uneconomic for most, if not all, U.S. production."

Alpha noted that domestic power producers' inventories are falling, but said there is still excess supply of Central Appalachian thermal coal, and "the threat of oversupply stemming from latent capacity" in the Powder River Basin.

In the second quarter, average realized prices fell across Alpha's business segments from a year earlier.

The company's net loss narrowed to $185.7 million, or 84 cents a share, from $2.23 billion, $10.14 a share, a year earlier, when the company took about $2.5 billion in impairment and restructuring charges.

Excluding a loss from early debt payment and other special items, the adjusted loss widened to 59 cents a share from 33 cents, in line with the analysts' average estimate, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue fell to $1.34 billion from $1.85 billion, while analysts were expecting $1.24 billion.