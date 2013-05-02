版本:
Alpha Natural posts wider loss on coal sales, prices

May 2 Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported a sharper first quarter loss on Thursday on lower coal sales and prices.

The coal miner's net loss widened to $111 million, or 50 cents a share, from $29 million, or 13 cents, a year earlier.

Coal revenues fell 30 percent to $1.14 billion.

