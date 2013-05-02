CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Alpha Natural posts wider loss, sales drop

(Corrects revenue figure in final paragraph; correct figure is in line with expectations, not below consensus.)

May 2 Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported a wider first-quarter loss on Thursday, hurt by thermal coal production cuts and lower prices, especially for metallurgical coal.

The miner said its selling price for metallurgical coal, used to make steel, dropped to $103.28 per short ton from $121.27 in the fourth quarter of 2012 and $145.51 in the first quarter of last year.

Alpha said metallurgical coal prices in Asia are under pressure because of "the perception of slowing growth in Chinese steel production." China is the world's largest producer and consumer of steel.

Alpha also said a decline in European steel production had hurt prices for U.S. coal exports.

The company's quarterly net loss widened to $110.8 million, or 50 cents a share, from $28.8 million, or 13 cents, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items including writing down the value of an asset and a restructuring charge, the loss was 47 cents a share. On that basis, analysts, on average, had been expecting a loss of 58 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Total revenue dropped to $1.33 billion, from $1.93 billion a year earlier, about in line with analysts' consensus forecast of $1.32 billion. (Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and John Wallace)