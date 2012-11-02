版本:
Alpha Natural posts loss on weak coal prices

Nov 2 Alpha Natural Resources Inc, the third-largest coal producer in the United States, posted a loss for the fourth straight quarter on weak prices.

Net loss was $46 million, or 21 cents per share, in the third quarter, compared with a profit of $63 million, or 28 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 30 percent to $1.63 billion.

