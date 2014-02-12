Alpha Natural posts bigger loss due to low coal prices

Feb 12 U.S. coal miner Alpha Natural Resources reported a bigger fourth-quarter loss, hurt by weak coal prices and a fall in shipments.

Net loss widened to $359 million, or $1.62 per share, in the quarter ended Dec. 31, from $127.6 million, or 58 cents per share, a year earlier.

Total revenue slid 30 percent to $1.1 billion.