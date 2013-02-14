版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 20:50 BJT

BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources shares up following results

NEW YORK Feb 14 Alpha Natural Resources Inc : * Shares up 5.9 percent in premarket trade following results

