CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alpha Natural Resources unit, on August 25, received an imminent danger order issued by the Mine Safety and Health Administration

(Corrects headline to say Alpha Natural Resources unit, not company, received the order)

Aug 28 Alpha Natural Resources Inc : * On August 25, unit received an imminent danger order issued by the mine safety and health administration * Order alleged that a miner was observed working in close proximity to an energized, unmanned scoop" - SEC filing * Scoop was immediately de-energized, whereupon msha terminated the order" - SEC filing * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
