Sept 24 Sept 24 Alpha Natural Resources Inc : * On September 18, entered into superpriority secured second out debtor-in-possession credit agreement with lenders - SEC filing * Second out dip credit agreement contemplates last-out letter of credit replacement facility of about $192 million * Says second out dip credit agreement matures on the earliest of February 6, 2017