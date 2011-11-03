UPDATE 1-Alpha Natural Resources Q3 profit doubles, shares up

* Coal revenues double to $2 bln

* Shares up 8 pct before the bell

Nov 3 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc posted higher third-quarter profit on higher realized prices for metallurgical coal, sending its shares up 8 percent in pre-market trade.

Shares of the company were trading at $25.60 before the bell. They closed at $23.93 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Abingdon, Virginia-based company expects eastern metallurgical coal shipments of 23.5-26.5 million tons and western steam coal shipments of 49-53 million tons next year.

Third-quarter net income rose to $66.4 million, or 29 cents per share, from $31.9 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.

Revenue more than doubled to $2.3 billion with coal revenue rising to $2 billion from $0.9 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)