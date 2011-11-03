UPDATE 1-Alpha Natural Resources Q3 profit doubles, shares up

BRIEF-Boral says shareholders of Headwaters approve acquisition by co
* Shareholders of Headwaters approved transaction, with over 98 pct of votes cast in favour of deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Coal revenues double to $2 bln
* Shares up 8 pct before the bell
Nov 3 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc posted higher third-quarter profit on higher realized prices for metallurgical coal, sending its shares up 8 percent in pre-market trade.
Shares of the company were trading at $25.60 before the bell. They closed at $23.93 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange.
The Abingdon, Virginia-based company expects eastern metallurgical coal shipments of 23.5-26.5 million tons and western steam coal shipments of 49-53 million tons next year.
Third-quarter net income rose to $66.4 million, or 29 cents per share, from $31.9 million, or 27 cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue more than doubled to $2.3 billion with coal revenue rising to $2 billion from $0.9 billion a year ago. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Legal settlement with the city of Chicago - Qui Tam claim-rdf.ax
SYDNEY, Feb 6 After a long pause, the auctioneer commissioned to sell a northern Sydney beach-side apartment for in excess of A$800,000 ($614,391) puts his gavel away, unable to entice a single bid.