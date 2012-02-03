UPDATE 1-Alpha Natural to idle coal mines on weak demand

Feb 3 Coal producer Alpha Natural
Resources Inc said it will idle four mines immediately
and two others by early 2013, joining Patriot Coal Corp
in cutting production as power-producing customers switch to
cheaper natural gas.
A total of 10 mining operations will be affected, four in
eastern Kentucky and six in southern West Virginia, Alpha said
in a statement on Friday.
This is expected to reduce annual coal production by about
4.0 million tons, including about 2.5 million tons of thermal
coal and 1.5 million tons of lower quality, high-volatility
metallurgical coal.
The company's production capacity is more than 120 million
tons a year.
Alpha, which employs about 14,000 people, said nearly 320
employees at affiliated mining companies will be displaced
within the next few weeks.
"Several mines are encountering weak demand for their
products. We examined all options but in the end these
operations had to do what was necessary to preserve a
sustainable business plan in a challenging environment," Alpha
Chief Executive Kevin Crutchfield said.
Power-producers such as FirstEnergy Corp, American
Electric Power and Duke Energy are shutting down
many of their coal-fired plants in response to stricter
environmental rules.
Clean-burning natural gas, whose prices had recently
plunged to their cheapest relative to coal since 2009, is fast
emerging as a replacement to coal for power generation.