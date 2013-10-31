版本:
Alpha Natural's quarterly loss widens as coal prices fall

Oct 31 U.S. coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported a wider quarterly loss, hurt by lower coal prices and shipments.

Net loss widened to $458 million, or $2.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $46 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 25 percent to $1.20 billion.

