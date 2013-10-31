Alpha Natural's quarterly loss widens as coal prices fall

BRIEF-Landmark Infrastructure Partners enters at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
Oct 31 U.S. coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc reported a wider quarterly loss, hurt by lower coal prices and shipments.
Net loss widened to $458 million, or $2.07 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30 from $46 million, or 21 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 25 percent to $1.20 billion.
* Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP - entered into an at-the-market issuance sales agreement - SEC filing
* CEO Francis A. Desouza's FY 2016 total compensation was $8.4 million versus $5.4 million in FY 2015 - SEC Filing
WASHINGTON, March 30 The U.S. Justice Department said on Thursday it will require Smiths Group Plc to divest Morpho Detection LLC and Morpho Detection International LLC's global explosive trace detection business for Smiths to proceed with its proposed $710 million acquisition of Morpho from Safran SA.