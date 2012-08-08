UPDATE 2-Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources posts big loss

* Second-qtr adjusted loss 33 cts, matches Street view
* Company narrows 2012 coal shipment target
* Stock up slightly in premarket trade
Aug 8 Coal miner Alpha Natural Resources Inc
reported a big quarterly loss of $2.2 billion on
Wednesday as it took charges for writing down the value of its
coal assets and restructuring its operations.
"These are extremely challenging times in the U.S. coal
industry, with softness in both the thermal and now the
metallurgical coal markets," said Chairman and Chief Executive
Kevin Crutchfield.
Prices for thermal coal, used to generate electricity, have
slumped about 20 percent this year, while metallurgical coal,
used by steelmakers, has dipped recently as demand softened.
Alpha said its second-quarter loss was $2.2 billion, or
$10.14 per share, compared with a year-earlier loss of $50
million, or 32 cents per share.
Excluding restructuring, asset impairment and other charges,
its adjusted loss was $72 million, or 33 cents per share. On
that basis, it matched Wall Street estimates, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Alpha stock was up 4 cents at $6.94 in premarket trading on
the New York Stock Exchange.
Revenue rose 13 percent to $1.8 billion, the Virginia-based
company said, noting that prices for thermal coal were slowly
rising and domestic markets were showing signs of improvement.
But the company narrowed its expected 2012 coal shipment
target to a range of 100 million to 115 million tons, from 100
million to 116 million tons previously.
Alpha's loss highlights a difficult period for the U.S. coal
industry, as prices for thermal coal slumped about 20 percent
this year in the central Appalachian region of Virginia, West
Virginia and eastern Kentucky.
In addition to a mild winter that reduced electricity
demand, some power companies have switched from coal to cheaper
natural gas, forcing coal producers to slash jobs and cut
production.
Patriot Coal Corp on July 9 became the first U.S.
coal producer to seek court protection from its creditors since
coal prices began to plummet.
Second-quarter results of other companies, such as Peabody
Energy Corp and Consol Energy Inc have been
disappointing, but Arch Coal Inc gave a bullish outlook
for thermal coal, even as it posted a loss.
In June, Alpha amended its credit facility to get more
breathing room and the company has idled production at four
mines in Kentucky to reduce thermal coal output and has cut 150
jobs.
Prices for the company's lower-quality Powder River Basin
coal rose by more than a $1 to $12.96 per ton in the second
quarter, but its average Appalachian price slipped $1.60 to
$65.05 per ton, Alpha said.
According to industry newsletter Coal & Energy Price Report,
a ton of Appalachian coal that sold for $70 at the start of the
year was selling for $63 this week. Prices have begun to inch up
recently from around $54 in June.