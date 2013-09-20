Alpine skiing-Downhill world champion Rolland set to miss Sochi

PARIS, Sept 20 Downhill world champion Marion Rolland of France is likely to miss next year's winter Olympics in Sochi because of a knee injury suffered during training.

"Today's examinations have shown she had ruptured a anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee and torn an internal lateral ligament," the French skiing Federation said in a statement.

"Surgeons will determine how to deal with it."

There was no official confirmation that the 31-year-old Rolland will miss the Olympics, but skiiers are generally out of action for at least six months when they suffer this kind of injurys.

Rolland had never won a World Cup event before clinching an unexpected world title in Schladming, Austria this year.

The Sochi Olympics will take place from Feb. 7 to Feb. 23 at the Black Sea resort in Russia. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Ed Osmond)