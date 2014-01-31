Alpine skiing-De Tessieres retires after failed Sochi bid

Games -'Country' Victoria bids to host 2030 Commonwealths
SYDNEY, April 13 A series of 11 country towns across the Australian state of Victoria has launched what it says is a "revolutionary" bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030.
PARIS Jan 31 Super-G world silver medallist Gauthier De Tessieres has retired from skiing after failing to qualify for the Sochi Olympics, the Frenchman said in a statement on Friday.
The 32-year-old, who has not make better than a 29th place in the World Cup this season, had climbed on the podium only once in his career before taking a surprise Super-G second spot at last year's world championships in Schladming. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mitch Phillips)
BRASILIA, April 12 Brazil's Supreme Court has opened an investigation into former Rio de Janeiro Mayor Eduardo Paes, who is accused of taking millions of dollars in bribes for contracts related to last year's Olympic Games, court documents showed on Wednesday.
TOKYO, April 12 Japanese figure skater Mao Asada, an Olympic silver medallist and three-time world champion, said on Wednesday she had given her all to her competitive career and had no regrets about retiring from the sport.