Alpine skiing-De Tessieres retires after failed Sochi bid

PARIS Jan 31 Super-G world silver medallist Gauthier De Tessieres has retired from skiing after failing to qualify for the Sochi Olympics, the Frenchman said in a statement on Friday.

The 32-year-old, who has not make better than a 29th place in the World Cup this season, had climbed on the podium only once in his career before taking a surprise Super-G second spot at last year's world championships in Schladming. (Reporting by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Mitch Phillips)