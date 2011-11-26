UPDATE 1-Alpine skiing-Lake Louise men's downhill result

(Makes official)
Nov 26 Result of a men's World Cup downhill race
in Lake Louise, Canada on Saturday
1. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 1min 47.28secs
2. Beat Feuz (Switzerland) 1:47.34
3. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 1:47.36
4. Romed Baumann (Austria) 1:47.63
5. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 1:47.75
6. Adrien Theaux (France) 1:47.91
6= Johan Clarey (France) 1:47.91
8. Joachim Puchner (Austria) 1:47.96
9. Bode Miller (U.S.) 1:48.01
10. Georg Streitberger (Austria) 1:48.06
11. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1:48.26
12. Jan Hudec (Canada) 1:48.33
13. Dominik Paris (Italy) 1:48.36
14. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1:48.53
15. Yannick Bertrand (France) 1:48.59
