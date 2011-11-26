版本:
UPDATE 1-Alpine skiing-Lake Louise men's downhill result

 Nov 26 Result of a men's World Cup downhill race
in Lake Louise, Canada on Saturday  
1.   Didier Cuche (Switzerland)   1min 47.28secs  
2.   Beat Feuz (Switzerland)         1:47.34  
3.   Hannes Reichelt (Austria)       1:47.36  
4.   Romed Baumann (Austria)         1:47.63  
5.   Klaus Kroell (Austria)          1:47.75  
6.   Adrien Theaux (France)          1:47.91  
6=   Johan Clarey (France)           1:47.91  
8.   Joachim Puchner (Austria)       1:47.96  
9.   Bode Miller (U.S.)              1:48.01  
10.  Georg Streitberger (Austria)    1:48.06  
11.  Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)         1:48.26  
12.  Jan Hudec (Canada)              1:48.33  
13.  Dominik Paris (Italy)           1:48.36  
14.  Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)     1:48.53  
15.  Yannick Bertrand (France)       1:48.59  	
