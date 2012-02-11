UPDATE 1-Alpine skiing-Feuz celebrates birthday with Sochi win

(Adds quotes, details)
* Feuz wins on his birthday
* Canadian Thomsen second
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 11 Beat Feuz celebrated his
25th birthday in style on Saturday by winning the first World
Cup downhill race to be held on the Sochi piste that will be
used for the 2014 Winter Olympics.
Winner of the Lauberhorn classic in Wengen last month, the
Swiss confirmed he was one of the very best speed specialists
this winter, dominating his rivals to win in a time of two
minutes and 14.10 seconds.
Feuz, who also won a super-G in Val Gardena in December,
beat up-and-coming Canadian Benjamin Thomsen by 0.27 seconds in
second.
"It's a great story to win on my birthday. I didn't expect
as much. I didn't overdo it at the top to save energy for the
finale," Feuz, hampered in recent weeks by toothache, told
Reuters.
"After Wengen, I struggled a bit but it's great to be back
in contention. It's a great motivation for the end of the
season."
A world gold medallist in three different disciplines in the
junior ranks, Feuz, described as "a phenomenal talent" by
compatriot Bernhard Russi, who designed the Sochi course, is
coming of age at the right time.
"Of course I hope to be here in two years but I will first
need to qualify within the Swiss team, which is very strong," he
said.
Fifth last weekend in Chamonix, Thomsen, 24, earned the
first medal spot of his World Cup career and emerged like Feuz
as a possible contender at the Olympics in two years time.
"It's a dream. The World Cup has always been my passion as
my dad is a ski coach," said the Canadian, who was only allowed
to race in Russia thanks to his fine performance in France a
week ago.
Thomsen also earned the right to sport the belt of the
Canadian Cowboys, reserved to skiers with a podium placing in
the World Cup or major championships.
France's Adrien Theaux, third in a super-G in Lake Louise
early in the season, snatched the last place on the podium, 0.59
adrift.
American Bode Milller, fastest on the extreme top part of
the Rosa Khutor piste, faltered in the faster bottom section to
miss out on the top three by 0.02.
The Rosa Khutor course proved to be one of the toughest on
the men's circuit, combining technique and speed, a gruelling
vertical drop as well as some of the longest jumps in the World
Cup.
"It's super tough physically. It's like Bormio, only
longer," Theaux said.
"It's a little tight for our taste but they promised to
change that for the Games. In any case, these are great
facilities. I don't know how they did it in only two years but
they did a great job," the Frenchman said.
A super-combined is scheduled to be held on the same course
on Sunday.
