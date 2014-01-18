Alpine skiing-Kueng finds himself unlikely Swiss leader

WENGEN, Switzerland Jan 18 Patrick Kueng proved his sceptics wrong when he won his first World Cup downhill at the Lauberhorn classic on Saturday.

A Super-G specialist who had clinched his maiden victory in Beaver Creek earlier this season, the 30-year-old took advantage of a lowered start on the longest and most physically demanding slope of the downhill season to beat his rivals.

With a time of 1:32.66, he edged Austria's Hannes Reichhelt by 0.06 and favourite Aksel Lund Svindal of Norway by 0.07 to show he was peaking in time for next month's Sochi Olympics.

"You always need a little bit of luck and it was on my side this time," Kueng said.

With Olympic champion Didier Defago past his prime, former World Cup champion Carlo Janka still struggling to regain full fitness and Beat Feuz, the Wengen winner in 2012, just back from a year off, Kueng finds himself in the unfamiliar role as Swiss team leader.

"I knew I was skiing fast and I had a good feeling in the summer in spite of my injury breaks.

"When I won the Super-G in Beaver Creek, the staff made me the team leader and I believe that at 30, I'm old enough to stand the pressure.

"Now Sochi will be even bigger of course."

Kueng has suffered a long list of injuries, including being sidelined following crashes in Saalbach in 2010 and in Crans-Montana in 2012.

But he nearly quit skiing much earlier in his career.

"In 2006, I crashed in Reiteralm and I broke my leg and hip. I found myself in a wheelchair and I must admit I came very close to giving up," he said.

"I may have lost a couple of seasons in my career but I've still got a lot of goals ahead of me.

"When you look at the other two skiers on the podium today, they're older than me so time is on my side." (Reporting by Manuele Lang, editing by Pritha Sarkar)