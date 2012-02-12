UPDATE 1-Alpine skiing-Knee injury could end Kostelic season

(Updates after hospital tests, changes dateline)

* Kostelic hurt on slalom run in Russia

* More checks planned in Switzerland

By Gennady Fyodorov

SOCHI, Russia, Feb 12 Overall World Cup leader Ivica Kostelic could miss the rest of the Alpine skiing season after injuring his right knee during his super-combined victory on Sunday.

The Croatian's win clinched the super-combined title but he needed help to walk away from the course after getting hurt in the slalom portion of the event.

"During the second run he felt a shock in his knee," Croatian ski federation director Vedran Pavlek told reporters at the Russian ski resort that will host the Alpine events at the 2014 Winter Olympics.

"He was able to finish the race but when he took off his ski boots he felt pain in his knee. He had strong pain when he tried to walk."

Kostelic was taken to a local hospital for an MRI scan but it proved inconclusive.

"The tests didn't show anything bad so we don't really understand why Ivica feels so much pain now," Pavlek told Reuters.

"That's why we now want to take him to a hospital in Basel where he has been operated on several times in recent years."

ICY TURNS

Kostelic's father blamed the Rosa Khutor slope for his son's injury.

"It was a very aggressive course with lots of icy turns and big jumps, it's very easy to get injured on a course like this," said Ante Kostelic.

The 32-year-old Kostelic, who won the overall World Cup title by a huge margin last year, has had half-a-dozen knee injuries in his career.

"Ivica told his father (Sunday's injury) reminded him of the problem he had while winning a slalom race in Italy in December 2003 when he felt sudden pain in the same knee," Pavlek added.

Sunday's victory increased his lead in the race for the overall title to 70 points over Swiss Beat Feuz who won Saturday's downhill and finished second in the combined.

Kostelic hurt the same knee in the giant slalom at last year's world championships in Germany but was able to finish the season.

He had to undergo surgery in May, forcing him to delay training for this season.

