UPDATE 2-Alpine skiing-Beaver Creek men's giant slalom result

(Makes official)	
    Dec 4 Result of a men's giant slalom race from
Beaver Creek, Colorado on Sunday.	
                                   Run 1   Run 2   Overall  
 1. Marcel Hirscher (Austria)      1:18.74 1:19.71 2:38.45  
 2. Ted Ligety (U.S.)              1:18.53 1:20.08 2:38.61  
 3. Fritz Dopfer (Germany)         1:19.12 1:19.95 2:39.07  
 4. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)        1:19.24 1:20.33 2:39.57  
 5. Marcus Sandell (Finland)       1:19.83 1:19.93 2:39.76  
 6. Cyprien Richard (France)       1:19.47 1:20.30 2:39.77  
 7. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 1:19.48 1:20.33 2:39.81  
 8. Carlo Janka (Switzerland)      1:19.79 1:20.22 2:40.01  
 9. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)    1:19.72 1:20.32 2:40.04  
 9. Alexis Pinturault (France)     1:19.58 1:20.46 2:40.04  
11. Thomas Fanara (France)         1:19.60 1:20.47 2:40.07  
12. Didier Cuche (Switzerland)     1:19.74 1:20.37 2:40.11  
13. Davide Simoncelli (Italy)      1:19.84 1:20.33 2:40.17  
13. Leif Kristian Haugen (Norway)  1:18.90 1:21.27 2:40.17  
15. Hannes Reichelt (Austria)      1:20.05 1:20.53 2:40.58  
16. Beat Feuz (Switzerland)        1:20.16 1:20.53 2:40.69  
17. Giovanni Borsotti (Italy)      1:20.30 1:20.48 2:40.78  
18. Romed Baumann (Austria)        1:19.68 1:21.15 2:40.83  
19. Matts Olsson (Sweden)          1:19.99 1:21.02 2:41.01  
20. Truls Ove Karlsen (Norway)     1:20.05 1:20.98 2:41.03  
21. Jean-Philippe Roy (Canada)     1:20.16 1:20.91 2:41.07  
22. Tommy Ford (U.S.)              1:20.34 1:21.07 2:41.41  
23. Steve Missillier (France)      1:19.98 1:21.51 2:41.49  
24. Didier Defago (Switzerland)    1:20.36 1:21.15 2:41.51  
25. Manfred Moelgg (Italy)         1:20.50 1:21.24 2:41.74  
26. Massimiliano Blardone (Italy)  1:20.60 1:21.28 2:41.88  
27. Marc Berthod (Switzerland)     1:19.96 1:22.14 2:42.10  
28. Andre Myhrer (Sweden)          1:20.03 1:23.16 2:43.19  
.   Markus Nilsen (Norway)         1:20.51 DNF     DNF      
.   Benjamin Raich (Austria)       1:19.06 DNF     DNF     	
	
 (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)

