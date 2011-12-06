版本:
中国
奥运新闻 | 2011年 12月 7日 星期三 04:35 BJT

Alpine skiing-Beaver Creek men's giant slalom result

Dec 6 Result of a men's giant slalom World Cup
race in Beaver Creek, Colorado on Tuesday	
                                   Run 1   Run 2   Overall  
1.  Ted Ligety (U.S.)              1:20.42 1:19.59 2:40.01  
2.  Marcel Hirscher (Austria)      1:20.39 1:20.31 2:40.70  
3.  Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)        1:20.78 1:20.01 2:40.79  
4.  Alexis Pinturault (France)     1:20.28 1:20.63 2:40.91  
5.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)      1:20.80 1:20.16 2:40.96  
6.  Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)    1:20.41 1:20.78 2:41.19  
7.  Fritz Dopfer (Germany)         1:20.79 1:20.79 2:41.58  
8.  Cyprien Richard (France)       1:20.85 1:20.77 2:41.62  
9.  Davide Simoncelli (Italy)      1:21.20 1:20.61 2:41.81  
10. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 1:20.87 1:21.09 2:41.96  
10. Tim Jitloff (U.S.)             1:21.57 1:20.39 2:41.96 	
    (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

更多 奥运新闻

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐