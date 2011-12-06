Alpine skiing-Beaver Creek men's giant slalom result

Dec 6 Result of a men's giant slalom World Cup
race in Beaver Creek, Colorado on Tuesday
Run 1 Run 2 Overall
1. Ted Ligety (U.S.) 1:20.42 1:19.59 2:40.01
2. Marcel Hirscher (Austria) 1:20.39 1:20.31 2:40.70
3. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway) 1:20.78 1:20.01 2:40.79
4. Alexis Pinturault (France) 1:20.28 1:20.63 2:40.91
5. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 1:20.80 1:20.16 2:40.96
6. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1:20.41 1:20.78 2:41.19
7. Fritz Dopfer (Germany) 1:20.79 1:20.79 2:41.58
8. Cyprien Richard (France) 1:20.85 1:20.77 2:41.62
9. Davide Simoncelli (Italy) 1:21.20 1:20.61 2:41.81
10. Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 1:20.87 1:21.09 2:41.96
10. Tim Jitloff (U.S.) 1:21.57 1:20.39 2:41.96
