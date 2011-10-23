版本:
奥运新闻 | 2011年 10月 23日 星期日 19:53 BJT

Alpine Skiing-World Cup men's giant slalom result

 Oct 23 Results from the World Cup men's
giant slalom in Soelden on Sunday	
                                Run 1   Run 2   Overall  
1.  Ted Ligety (U.S.)              1:08.45 1:13.55 2:22.00  
2.  Alexis Pinturault (France)     1:08.76 1:13.53 2:22.29  
3.  Philipp Schoerghofer (Austria) 1:08.66 1:13.85 2:22.51  
4.  Carlo Janka (Switzerland)      1:08.63 1:13.95 2:22.58  
5.  Ivica Kostelic (Croatia)       1:10.15 1:13.01 2:23.16  
6.  Marcel Hirscher (Austria)      1:09.83 1:13.40 2:23.23  
6.  Thomas Fanara (France)         1:09.52 1:13.71 2:23.23  
8.  Steve Missillier (France)      1:10.02 1:13.24 2:23.26  
9.  Bode Miller (U.S.)             1:10.02 1:13.30 2:23.32  
10. Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)        1:09.19 1:14.18 2:23.37  
11. Romed Baumann (Austria)        1:08.96 1:14.44 2:23.40  
12. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)    1:09.12 1:14.29 2:23.41  
13. Fritz Dopfer (Germany)         1:10.37 1:13.05 2:23.42  
14. Gauthier De Tessieres (France) 1:10.00 1:13.65 2:23.65  
15. Andre Myhrer (Sweden)          1:10.51 1:13.15 2:23.66  
16. Marcus Sandell (Finland)       1:09.96 1:13.72 2:23.68  
17. Manfred Moelgg (Italy)         1:10.48 1:13.24 2:23.72  
18. Massimiliano Blardone (Italy)  1:10.44 1:13.29 2:23.73  
19. Benjamin Raich (Austria)       1:10.34 1:13.42 2:23.76  
20. Hannes Reichelt (Austria)      1:10.50 1:13.46 2:23.96  
21. Davide Simoncelli (Italy)      1:09.59 1:14.42 2:24.01  
22. Jean-Philippe Roy (Canada)     1:11.03 1:13.03 2:24.06  
23. Alexander Ploner (Italy)       1:10.36 1:14.05 2:24.41  
24. Marc Berthod (Switzerland)     1:09.86 1:14.57 2:24.43  
25. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland)   1:10.83 1:13.99 2:24.82  
26. Cyprien Richard (France)       1:09.17 1:15.71 2:24.88  
27. Giovanni Borsotti (Italy)      1:10.49 1:14.87 2:25.36  
28. Didier Defago (Switzerland)    1:11.01 1:17.74 2:28.75  
.   Kalle Palander (Finland)       1:10.93 DNF     DNF      
.   Didier Cuche (Switzerland)     1:09.61 DNF     DNF     	
