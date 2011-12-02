版本:
UPDATE 1-Alpine skiing-Beaver Creek men's downhill result

    Dec 2 Result of a men's World Cup downhill in
Beaver Creek, Colorado on Friday.  
 1.  Bode Miller (U.S.)              1:43.82  
 2.  Beat Feuz (Switzerland)         1:43.86  
 3.  Klaus Kroell (Austria)          1:43.96  
 4.  Johan Clarey (France)           1:44.60  
 5.  Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)     1:44.78  
 6.  Yannick Bertrand (France)       1:44.80  
 7.  Peter Fill (Italy)              1:44.82  
 8.  Georg Streitberger (Austria)    1:44.89  
 9.  Didier Cuche (Switzerland)      1:44.90  
10.  Hannes Reichelt (Austria)       1:44.96  
11.  Guillermo Fayed (France)        1:45.01  
12.  Christof Innerhofer (Italy)     1:45.06  
13.  Didier Defago (Switzerland)     1:45.10  
14.  Silvan Zurbriggen (Switzerland) 1:45.27  
15.  Patrick Kueng (Switzerland)     1:45.35  
16.  Jan Hudec (Canada)              1:45.40  
17.  Erik Guay (Canada)              1:45.44  
18.  Max Franz (Austria)             1:45.51  
19.  Ivica Kostelic (Croatia)        1:45.63  
20.  Ambrosi Hoffmann (Switzerland)  1:45.64  
21.  Hans Olsson (Sweden)            1:45.67  
22.  Ted Ligety (U.S.)               1:45.75  
23.  Joachim Puchner (Austria)       1:45.77  
24.  Robbie Dixon (Canada)           1:45.80  
25.  Tobias Stechert (Germany)       1:45.89  
26.  Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)         1:45.90  
27.  David Poisson (France)          1:45.94  
28.  Marco Sullivan (U.S.)           1:46.06  
29.  Erik Fisher (U.S.)              1:46.07  
30.  Mattia Casse (Italy)            1:46.09 	
	
