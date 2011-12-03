版本:
Alpine skiing-Beaver Creek men's super-G result

Dec 3 Result of a men's World Cup super-G race
in Beaver Creek, Colorado on Saturday  
 1.   Sandro Viletta (Switzerland)   1 min 18.71 secs 
 2.   Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway)        1:18.91  
 3.   Beat Feuz (Switzerland)            1:18.97  
 4.   Robbie Dixon (Canada)              1:19.02  
 5.   Hannes Reichelt (Austria)          1:19.27  
 6.   Kjetil Jansrud (Norway)            1:19.51  
 7.   Erik Guay (Canada)                 1:19.52  
 8.   Benjamin Raich (Austria)           1:19.56  
 9.   Didier Cuche (Switzerland)         1:19.59  
10.   Andrew Weibrecht (U.S.)            1:19.77  
11.   Matteo Marsaglia (Italy)           1:19.82  
12.   Patrick Kueng (Switzerland)        1:19.85  
13.   Christof Innerhofer (Italy)        1:19.86  
14.   Tobias Gruenenfelder (Switzerland) 1:19.88  
15.   Stephan Keppler (Germany)          1:19.90  	
    (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

